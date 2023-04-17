Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing motorcycle rider in Mesa

Anton Sereghy, 18, faces one charge of second-degree murder.
Anton Sereghy, 18, faces one charge of second-degree murder.(Mesa Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a motorcycle rider in Mesa Saturday evening. Mesa police say 18-year-old Anton Sereghy is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Mesa police responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. near Sossaman Road and Main Street and arrived to find Arron Hendricks, 42, lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle. He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to witnesses, a group of motorcyclists got into some type of road rage incident with a red Nissan while driving east on Main Street. When the vehicles stopped at a red light at Sossaman and Main, police say a verbal fight broke out between the motorcyclists and the Nissan. That’s when Sereghy, a passenger in the front seat, allegedly fired a shot, hitting Hendricks in the neck.

The Nissan sped away from the scene, but officers were later able to locate the car and Sereghy by using a witness’s dashcam and other witness descriptions during the initial investigation.

Police say that both the driver and Sereghey admitted that they were involved in the shooting. Sereghy reportedly said he was afraid of being assaulted by the motorcycle riders and shot Hendricks because he “lost it” after they started yelling at him. He also told investigators that Hendricks “spit at him.”

No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbert Broussard, 46, has been arrested on several drug...
Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
Governor’s Trip Reinforces Commitment to Indian Country and Border Communities.
Governor Hobbs meets with Tohono O’odham Nation leaders and tours extensive lands
Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Sabino Canyon.
Rural Metro responds to a hiker rescue at Sabino Canyon
Crystal Blackwell, 54, went missing from the Rose Canyon area on Thursday, April 13.
Pima County finds woman who disappeared on Mt. Lemmon

Latest News

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released
Crystal Blackwell, 54, went missing from the Rose Canyon area on Thursday, April 13.
Pima County finds woman who disappeared on Mt. Lemmon
Banner UMC-South to conduct active shooter training on Tuesday, April 18.
Banner to hold active shooter training
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
Jonathan Michael White
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Sierra Vista man