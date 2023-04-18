Advertise
Authorities investigating late-night shooting in Tucson area

(Live 5)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Tucson area late Monday, April 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it happened just before midnight near South Cardinal Avenue and West Bilby Road.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the PCSD.

There are no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

