Authorities investigating late-night shooting in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Tucson area late Monday, April 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it happened just before midnight near South Cardinal Avenue and West Bilby Road.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the PCSD.

There are no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

