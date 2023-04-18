Cochise County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Cochise County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

The CCSO says 80-year-old Michael Kreitz reportedly left his home in the 2000 block on N Spanish trail in the Whetstone area on Tuesday, April 18.

Authorities say Kreitz left his home on foot, in an unknown direction of travel without his cell phone. He is reported to have his wallet in his possession.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue are asking for assistance and anyone with information is asked to call (520) 803-3550.

