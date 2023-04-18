Dozens gather at a summit to raise awareness of sex trafficking in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s an issue facing communities across the country, including Southern Arizona.

On Monday, dozens of people stepped out for the Pima County Sex Trafficking Summit. It was hosted by the Arizona State University Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention and Research.

Nate Boulter, Program Officer with the Arizona Anti-trafficking Network, said, “If I can get a victim to make a choice to not do this anymore. It is literally generational change immediately.”

The Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire, Our Family Services, and other local organizations were also in attendance. All aim to bring awareness to stop sex trafficking in Arizona, and the work that it still takes to combat this issue.

According to recent data, Our Family Services said it has helped 48 human trafficking victims last year alone and Pima County has helped another 16 victims.

Tanya Alegria, the Program Coordinator for the Arizona Human Trafficking Hotline, and a victim herself said sex trafficking can happen anywhere. “It’s not just out on the streets. It could be in someone’s home. It could be at school it could be at a center,” she said.

She added that she knows first-hand what some of these victims are going through, which is why she dedicates her time to the new Arizona human trafficking hotline to help victims.

“I know what it feels like to fight for my life,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be in a helpless situation and feel like nothing is ever going to change. That hopelessness settles in. You feel like well, this is my life so I’m just going to live it out the best I can.”

She said having a state-specific hotline is a step in the right direction, even though the U.S. already has a national hotline.

“I think it’s important for us to narrow it down a little bit and take a closer view at Arizona, our own state,” she added.

There’s also an even bigger push to help bring more awareness to the cause, including an effort to train hospitality workers in Southern Arizona on what to look for when it comes to sex trafficking.

Training like this is already being done at popular spots in Tucson, such as Casino Del Sol.

You can learn more information about human sex trafficking and additional resources here.

