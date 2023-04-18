Experts stress the importance of knowing the difference between allergies and a virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Many parents in Southern Arizona are saying their children are sneezing, wheezing, and coughing more this year than ever before.

Dr. Sandra Herron a Pediatrician with Tanque Verde Pediatrics and other health professionals are stressing the importance of parents knowing the differences between seasonal allergies and other viruses like the new COVID-19 variant.

“The question we often get from parents is, my child has been coughing or my child has congestion or my child has pink eye symptoms,” Dr. Herron said. “How do I tell if this is allergic or infectious.”

According to Dr. Herron, many children in Southern Arizona are going into the office experiencing allergy-like symptoms and finding out it’s more than seasonal allergies.

“Unfortunately in Arizona right now with the overlap of allergy season with the viral respiratory season. You can have two things.” Herron said. “As a parent of any child can tell you one plus one does not equal two when you are dealing with a virus plus allergies.”

This is why Dr. Herron said it’s important to know the difference between seasonal allergies, adenoviruses, and the new COVID-19 variant since all three can cause allergy-like problems.

According to Mary Derby, the Pima County Health Department’s Chief Epidemiologist said as of now the COVID-19 variant XBB.1.16 or Arcturus has not been reported in the county. Nationally, XBB.1.16 makes up 7.2% of all new COVID cases reported. This is up from 3.9% last week.

Symptoms of the new variant look different than typical symptoms associated with the virus. The symptoms for the new variant include high fever, cough, itchy eyes, and conjunctivitis.

“If your child is experiencing fevers, muscle aches, or just a feeling that they are sick,” Herron said. “Then that is more suggestive of either this COVID new variant and then any other respiratory viruses as well.”

Dr. Herron said long-term sneezing, wheezing, and coughing can weaken a child’s immune system and cause them to catch viruses like the common cold or other coughs.

“Anything that makes the respiratory tract abnormal and certainly allergies do make you more preexposed to catching what comes at you,” Herron tells 13 News. “Certainly, kids who are sniffling all spring long will be more likely to catch the coughs and colds that they come in contact with.”

If your child suffers from allergies, pediatricians recommend having them take a shower when they return home from school.

When your child comes inside from playing, have them put on a clean set of clothes and the dirty ones in the washer right away. This will help keep pollen and other allergens away from your home.

If you have any concerns Dr. Herron said it’s important to reach out to your pediatrician for more advice.

