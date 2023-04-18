FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds and seasonable temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as a system to our north knocks a few degrees off our high temperatures. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties (below 5500 feet) from Noon to 7 PM Wednesday. Conditions remain dry and mostly sunny this week. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.Windy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

