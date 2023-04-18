Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds and seasonable temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as a system to our north knocks a few degrees off our high temperatures. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties (below 5500 feet) from Noon to 7 PM Wednesday. Conditions remain dry and mostly sunny this week. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.Windy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released
Officers from Operation East are investigating a serious-injury two-vehicle collision.
Serious crash shuts down Pantano Parkway near Golf Links
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler, but breezy
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near 90° to start workweek, wind picks up