Pinal County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Pinal County searching for missing teen
Pinal County searching for missing teen(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

PCSO says 13-year-old Cheyeanne Fobia was last seen last evening, April 17, about 6 p.m.

She was last seen in the Johnson Ranch neighborhood of San Tan Valley wearing a black crop top shirt with a zip up hoodie and black ripped jeans.

Cheyeanne is described as 5′5″, and 120 pounds with green eyes.

Her hair is red or pink with blonde underneath.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call 520-866-5111 if you see her.

