Police presence at Benson Highway hotel(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are on the scene of a hotel that is surrounded with crime scene tape.

Our 13 News crews says this is at a hotel at 1025 E. Benson Highway.

TPD has not released what is happening.

Our 13 News crew says people staying at the hotel have been evacuated.

An officer on scene tells our crew those people will be put onto Sun Tran buses to keep them out of the heat.

