Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
One man died and another was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Pantano Parkway at Golf Links...
UPDATE: One dead after crash on Pantano Parkway near Golf Links

Latest News

WATCH NOW: 13 News streaming newscast April 18
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment