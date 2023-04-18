Registration open for UAPD Golf Tournament benefiting Special Olympics Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Registration is open for the University of Arizona Police Department’s annual golf tournament that benefits Special Olympics Arizona.

The event is scheduled for May 20 at Tucson National Golf Course, 2727 West Club Drive. Registration is $130 through April 28, $145 after that. The entry fee includes greens fee, golf cart with a cooler, practice facility, meal and gift bag.

There will be awards for the top three teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. There will also be raffles and a silent auction.

The event raised $11,000 in 2022.

