Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Registration open for UAPD Golf Tournament benefiting Special Olympics Arizona

There will be many ways for participants to win prizes in the UAPD Golf Tournament at Tucson...
There will be many ways for participants to win prizes in the UAPD Golf Tournament at Tucson National on May 20.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Registration is open for the University of Arizona Police Department’s annual golf tournament that benefits Special Olympics Arizona.

Click here to register

The event is scheduled for May 20 at Tucson National Golf Course, 2727 West Club Drive. Registration is $130 through April 28, $145 after that. The entry fee includes greens fee, golf cart with a cooler, practice facility, meal and gift bag.

There will be awards for the top three teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. There will also be raffles and a silent auction.

The event raised $11,000 in 2022.

Click HERE for more information about the event.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
One man died and another was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Pantano Parkway at Golf Links...
UPDATE: One dead after crash on Pantano Parkway near Golf Links

Latest News

Dylan Valdivia
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult
Experts stress the importance of knowing the difference between allergies and a virus.
Experts stress the importance of knowing the difference between allergies and a virus
Truck driver in hazmat wreck was intoxicated.
Truck driver involved in I-10 hazmat spill was intoxicated during crash, report finds
Banner UMC-South to conduct active shooter training on Tuesday, April 18.
Banner to hold active shooter training