Republican officials announce nominees to potentially replace Rep. Liz Harris

Many supporters gathered at the meeting, saying since Harris received the most votes for the district, she should have the chance to serve out her term.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on to find a replacement for Republican Rep. Liz Harris after her expulsion from the Arizona House last week. Harris, Julie Willoughby and Steven Steele were announced as the three names that will be sent to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill the open House seat.

GOP officials met in Chandler on Monday night to decide which Republicans should fill Harris’ seat. Harris was expelled after the ethics commitee said she violated House rules when she invited a conspiracy theorist to a February committee meeting. The House voted 46-13 to expel her.

Supporters flocked to the meeting to back up Harris. “We hope that it’s Liz Harris, Liz Harris, and Liz Harris,” one supporter said. Many in attendance had “reinstate Liz” signs and began chanting for Harris to get her seat back. Some said since Harris received the most votes in District 13 during the election, she should have the chance to serve out her term.

Before Monday night’s meeting, Harris shared her thoughts on why she should be the one to take back her seat for the district. “These people know me, they understand me. I talk to them, I’m friends with them. I know probably more than half of their names,” she said.

Lawmaker Liz Harris was expelled from the State House last week over ethics violations, but supporters are pushing hard for her reinstatement.

It is up to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to select one of the three people nominated.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

