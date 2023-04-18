Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult

Dylan Valdivia
Dylan Valdivia(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Arizona issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Tuesday, April 18.

Phoenix police say Dylan Valdivia, 21, is described as white, 6 feet, 1 inches, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused, easily lost and have impaired judgment.

Valdivia was wearing a dark color V-neck T-shirt, unknown pants/shorts, unknown color/style shoes, prescription glasses and carrying a backpack. He walks with a limp.

He was last seen in the area of North 15th Avenue and West Cochise Drive in Phoenix and may be a passenger in a silver van of unknown make or model.

Anyone who may have seen Valdivia or have information about his possible whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121 or daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov. After hours: call (602)262-6151.

