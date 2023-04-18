Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities investigating stabbing near Tucson school

(wabi)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police says a person is in custody after a stabbing near a school.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of West Michigan Street, which is near C.E. Rose Pre K-8.

Officers found an adult female with injuries consistent with a stabbing and took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says one person is in custody and officers are working to determine of that person was involved.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
One man died and another was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Pantano Parkway at Golf Links...
UPDATE: One dead after crash on Pantano Parkway near Golf Links

Latest News

Authorities investigating late-night shooting in Tucson area
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
TUSD’S Cyber Shutdown: District discovers how hackers infiltrated its system
TUSD’S Cyber Shutdown: District discovers how hackers infiltrated its system
Pinal County searching for missing teen
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen