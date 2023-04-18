Authorities investigating stabbing near Tucson school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police says a person is in custody after a stabbing near a school.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of West Michigan Street, which is near C.E. Rose Pre K-8.

Officers found an adult female with injuries consistent with a stabbing and took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says one person is in custody and officers are working to determine of that person was involved.

