University of Arizona Police Department warns of scam attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Police Department says someone tried to carry out a phone scam by claiming to be a member of their agency.

UAPD says someone contacted a person asking for money to bail out a family member of the call recipient.

UAPD says that individual requested the transfer be made using Venmo or Zelle and the number on the caller ID indicated the call was coming from University Police.

UAPD says it does not call people to request payment on behalf of other people and will never request personal financial information.

The University Police Department says if you ever question the validity of a phone call from them, you can call the main number at (520) 621-8273 and speak to a UAPD representative.

