Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responding to large grass fire on Davis Road

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and public safety personnel are on the scene of a large grass fire on Davis Road near milepost 18 on Tuesday, April 18.

Authorities have advised people to avoid the area if possible or to slow down due to personnel and equipment near the roadway.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

