DPS investigating crash on I-19 in Green Valley.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Arizona Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on at West Esperanza Blvd near Continental Road in Green Valley on Tuesday, April 18.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing and injuries are unknown at the moment.

PCSD says I-19 southbound is closed and advises drivers to seek an alternate route and to watch for stopped traffic.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.