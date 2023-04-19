Advertise
Fact Finders: The secrets to stacking savings on gas

Gas prices on the rise in South Dakota and across the country
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After our 13 News Fact Finders segment on gas cards, we got tips from smart shoppers who use their rewards credit card with their shoppers reward card and a gas app to stack their savings. Some people save up to a thousand dollars a year!

These savings do require some planning. If you have a shopper loyalty card, like Fry’s, know that they put a limit on how many discounted gallons you can get per fill-up. For Fry’s, that’s 35 gallons, with a maximum of one dollar off per gallon. So be strategic with when you fill up, because you’ll want to hit that max. And once those points expire, they’re gone.

You can sign up for rewards from companies like Exxon and Shell. They often have their own app, which gives you rewards as soon as you download and start purchasing through it. Some gas company apps will give you a couple of dollars just for downloading.

”These gas stations tend to offer you another five or ten cents of per gallon when you pay with the app, so just load the right credit card, and that could be two ways to save...but then, you stack those grocery savings, there’s maybe three,” said Ted Rossman, senior analyst with Bankrate.

Here’s where we’ll mention savings apps and programs like Pay with GasBuddy. That’s the site that tracks gas prices, which now offers a card you’ll get in the mail when you sign up and securely link to your bank account, like a debit card. You’ll receive exclusive deal alerts, up to 25 cents a gallon, automatically applied. There are many other popular apps, such as Upside.

Let’s take the example of a $4.25 gallon of gas: If you have Fry’s or other fuel rewards for a dollar off per gallon, plus your Gas Buddy card offer of 25 cents off per gallon, and another 25 cents from the gas company app, now, you’re paying $2.75

