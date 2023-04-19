Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wind gusts strengthen this afternoon as a system to our north keeps high temperatures close to climate normals. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties (below 5500 feet) from Noon to 7 PM Wednesday due to low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Conditions remain dry and mostly sunny this week. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.Windy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

