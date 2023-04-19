Fraud against Arizona’s elder community rose in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A new Federal Bureau of Investigation report shows that in 2022 more people over the age of 60 fell victim to fraud than in 2021.

In Arizona, elderly victims lost $82.2 million, nearly $28 million more than in 2021.

“I think what’s making it extremely difficult is that these bad actors are getting smarter, and they are getting more tech-savvy into tricking these people,” said Brooke Brennan, public information officer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tucson office.

Nationally, fraud in the elderly community increased by 84% from 2021 to 2022. In Arizona, there were 3,543 elderly victims compared to 3,175 in 2021. This raised the state ranking from tenth in the nation to fifth.

Brennan said that scammers see older people as a vulnerable targets.

“People see the elderly community, as maybe they’re more established with their finances, a little more trusting. They’ve been around the block; they know what’s going on, and they want to help. So that kind of does make them a little bit more vulnerable to these scams,” said Brennan.

The biggest scams affecting older Arizonans were tech support, confidence/romance, and investment scams. Tech schemes usually happen when an individual is having some type of technological problem.

A scammer reaches out for help and they are given access to your computer and all the personal information stored on the computer.

“Confidence in romance scams. It’s not necessarily just romance. This is anything that kind of tugs on the heartstrings. Then investment scams, especially now with cryptocurrency getting more involved, and everyone’s trying to make a little bit more money, especially after COVID,” said Brennan. “If you’re getting reached out to asking for money, saying hey, I have this business idea, especially by someone you maybe don’t know, those are big red flags.”

Unfortunately for those who get caught up in the scams, they can lose a lot in the process.

“Some of these victims lose their retirement. Some of them lose their houses. It’s just heartbreaking, what these people are doing to our parents, our grandparents, and just the more people who know, hopefully, the better, it’ll get,” said Brennan.

Brennan said there are several red flags older people can look for in their mailbox, phone calls, or emails.

“Any unsolicited contact is definitely a red flag. Anytime someone tries to rush you into payment, also a red flag. Then if it does come in the form of an email or a text, look for some grammatical errors. Sometimes that can be key too, especially for bad actors overseas trying to get money from you,” said Brennan.

There are also additional ways you can protect yourself and loved ones, above and beyond the red flags.

“If your parent has fallen for one of these schemes, take a peek at the checkbook every now and then. If you see something, then maybe ask who did you write this check out to write, ask them about it,” said Brennan. “When it comes to personal information or money, don’t give it out. If you are going to give it out, do extra research.

If you do fall victim to a scam, please do not be afraid to report it. Brennan said this is so they can get you as much money back as possible.

To report elder fraud to the FBI, you can visit your local FBI office, call 1-800-255-5324 or file a complaint online at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.