Judge: Cochise County did not overstep in delegating election tasks

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors win a round in a legal fight with the state over how the County runs its elections.

Santa Cruz Judge Thomas Fink refused to temporarily block Cochise County from putting all of its elections responsibilities under the County recorder’s office.

It’s the latest round in a battle with the state over elections, which started with a dispute over ballot counting last year. It eventually led to the elections director quitting earlier this year.

“We need to have losses and we need to have wins,” Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd said she’s happy with today’s outcome. “I was really pleased with what happened in there.”

This comes after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes argued it was up to the legislature to decide how elections are run in each County in her lawsuit on March 7.

In a statement about the lawsuit, she said: “My office filed a lawsuit against Cochise County, the members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, and the County Recorder for their unlawful agreement to delegate nearly all of the Board’s election duties to the Recorder. The Agreement is essentially an unqualified handover from the Board to the Recorder, not one that would allow both entities to work hand in hand to fulfill their statutory duties openly and transparently.”

Lawyers for Cochise County said the state is picking at something they don’t like and ignoring facts when this is the way business is done in the state.

Now the Board of Supervisors has a plan, Judd said, “An election director, who I do not know yet, I know about him. He’s been an election director in another county so he’s very experienced.”

Judd said she’s confident in the board’s pick and that he is set to be appointed next week.

