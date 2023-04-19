A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Saguaros are native and known to only grow successfully in Arizona, but one organization in Tucson is now stressing the importance of protecting the native cacti from being endangered.

Aya Pickett with Tucson Audobon said the goal is to plant 14,000 saguaros throughout Arizona. Currently, 300 baby saguaros have been planted at the Tucson Audubon’s Mason Center.

The baby cacti stand only about a few inches tall. The hope is that in about 100 years they’ll serve as a habitat and possible food source for wildlife native to southern Arizona.

“Saguaros haven’t been established in the wild in 24 years,” Pickett said. “They really require specific precipitation patterns to establish.”

Pickett points to climate change as being the main reason there aren’t as many new saguaros growing in the Arizona desert.

“While we see lots of mature saguaros. We aren’t seeing as many new generations established,” Pickett said. “We are trying to put these new generations of saguaros into the ecosystem so we can see mature saguaros hundreds of years from now.”

Another threat is wildfire season, Pickett said since the cacti aren’t adaptive to fire, the flames can kill off these native species.

“In the Bush Fire and the Big Horn Fire a couple of years ago. Those killed off probably hundreds of thousands of saguaros,” Pickett tells 13 News. “Saguaros are super long-living organisms so they really take a long time to replace those populations.”

According to Pickett, it’s vital for the saguaro to thrive in the Arizona ecosystem. She said the best place to plant these cacti is right under trees. The trees offer the small cacti, which are often only inches tall, protection. Pickett recommends planting during wet seasons like the Monsoon.

“Saguaros are really important to the ecosystem,” Pickett said. “We definitely want to keep them around so we can benefit all the birds and bats and everything else that depends on the saguaro.”

If you want to be part of the project, the organization says volunteers are always needed. Pickett even encourages people to plant saguaros in their own yards.

If you are interested in helping there will be a webinar on Wednesday, April 19th.

