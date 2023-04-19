Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for vehicle in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to identify the vehicle from a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

PCSD says a pedestrian was hit in the area of Tanque Verde and Houghton in the early morning hours of April 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is looking for 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/Tahoe that may have front end damage.

Deputies say the color of the vehicle is possibly gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

