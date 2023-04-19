Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for vehicle in hit-and-run

Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal...
Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal injury.(wabi)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to identify the vehicle from a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

PCSD says a pedestrian was hit in the area of Tanque Verde and Houghton in the early morning hours of April 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is looking for 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/Tahoe that may have front end damage.

Deputies say the color of the vehicle is possibly gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
One man died and another was hurt in a two-vehicle collision on Pantano Parkway at Golf Links...
UPDATE: One dead after crash on Pantano Parkway near Golf Links
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: Cause of explosion that killed more than 17,000 cattle released

Latest News

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
Fact Finders: What if your taxes aren’t done?