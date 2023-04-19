Ribbon-cutting celebrates collaboration to preserve wildlife, views

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (13 News) - Oro Valley town leaders cut the ribbon on the State Route 77 Wildlife Gate and Fence project Wednesday, April 19.

The project faced challenges since 2016 after Rancho Vistoso residents voiced concerns about the gate cutting off their views of the Catalina Mountains.

The years-long project now preserves scenic views and protects wildlife.

What was supposed to be a 10-foot-high fence, was to serve as a funnel for wildlife and lead them to safe crossings.

The crossing allows the animals to get safely from the Catalina or Tortolita mountains to find mates.

Crossing through the wildlife underpass means animals can avoid being hit by cars on the highway, making the area safer for residents and animals.

Carolyn Campbell, the executive producer of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, said the underpass is a success.

“The underpass itself, they have cameras - both still cameras and video cameras - and since these were built there’s just been animals marching through there. It’s incredible how successful these are for the animals,” Campbell said.

The ribbon-cutting celebrates the completed gated community-style fencing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.