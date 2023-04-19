Rising gas prices hurting rideshare drivers’ profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gas prices went up 13 cents from April 18 to April 19, leading to an average of $4.60 a gallon across Tucson. The increase is taking more out of consumers’ wallets, but it is also leading to a loss in profits for those who drive for a living.

Gig economy workers for companies like Uber and Instacart depend on their vehicle for their income. The rise in gas prices, however, is making the job harder.

Kristina Barnes has been a rideshare driver for Uber for a year. She says she remembers how affordable gas prices were when she started compared to now.

“I miss the days when it was about $33 or $35 to fill up the tank,” she says.

Today, Barnes pays almost $70 dollars every time she goes to the pump. Driving up to 500 miles a day, she says she visits a gas station at least once every other day.

As a result, Barnes says she has had to adjust how many rides she completes for Uber, and must determine if a trip is worth it.

“It’s not beneficial for me to drive a certain amount of time to pick them up and take them [just] a small couple of miles,” Barnes said. “That doesn’t pay very well.”

Barnes takes any opportunity she can to meet her profit goals. “See a need, fill a need,” she says. “Everyone is struggling.”

