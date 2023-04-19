Advertise
Tucson Fire Department called to incident near Tucson Museum of Art

Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to an unknown incident at the J. Knox Corbett...
Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to an unknown incident at the J. Knox Corbett House, which is part of the Tucson Museum of Art, in downtown Tucson Wednesday, April 19.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to an incident near the Tucson Museum of Art Wednesday, April 19.

Firefighters were seen on the roof of the J. Knox Corbett House, which is part of the museum.

According to TransView, the incident was a possible fire in a non-residential building in the area of West Paseo Redondo and West. Washington Street.

13 News has reached out to TFD for additional information.

