Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Why this year’s International Dark Skies Week is more important than ever

International Dark Skies Week
By Alex Valdez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are switching off their lights and looking up to the high skies for International Dark Skies Week.

Scientists are stressing the importance of this week since light pollution is increasing at an alarming rate.

The hope is to raise awareness about the importance of shutting off any unneeded light.

Kimberly Arcand, a visualization scientist for the Center of Astrophysics, said shutting off lights can also help your health.

“Human health issues are also affected as well,” Arcand said. “Of course, it’s just that basic access that I think we all deserve to our night skies.”

According to Arcand, turning off lights also helps species that depend on the dark to thrive.

“It can affect all kinds of insects, animals, birds, you name it. There is a lot of different parts of the various ecosystems that depend on having a nocturnal schedule or a sleeping schedule when there is really no super bright light directing them somewhere else,” Arcand said.

Participating is easy. Arcand said all people need to do is turn off any exterior or interior lights that aren’t needed and switch out old light bulbs for more eco-friendly bulbs.

If you are a stargazer one of the best places in southern Arizona to see stars is at Oracle State Park.

Even though International Dark Skies Week wraps up Saturday, April 25, officials encourage people living in Tucson to participate all year.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating late-night shooting in Tucson area
Authorities investigating stabbing near Tucson school
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Pinal County searching for missing teen
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

International Dark Skies Week
International Dark Skies Week
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
Fraud plagues elderly Arizonans
Fraud against Arizona’s elder community rose in 2022