Why this year’s International Dark Skies Week is more important than ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are switching off their lights and looking up to the high skies for International Dark Skies Week.

Scientists are stressing the importance of this week since light pollution is increasing at an alarming rate.

The hope is to raise awareness about the importance of shutting off any unneeded light.

Kimberly Arcand, a visualization scientist for the Center of Astrophysics, said shutting off lights can also help your health.

“Human health issues are also affected as well,” Arcand said. “Of course, it’s just that basic access that I think we all deserve to our night skies.”

According to Arcand, turning off lights also helps species that depend on the dark to thrive.

“It can affect all kinds of insects, animals, birds, you name it. There is a lot of different parts of the various ecosystems that depend on having a nocturnal schedule or a sleeping schedule when there is really no super bright light directing them somewhere else,” Arcand said.

Participating is easy. Arcand said all people need to do is turn off any exterior or interior lights that aren’t needed and switch out old light bulbs for more eco-friendly bulbs.

If you are a stargazer one of the best places in southern Arizona to see stars is at Oracle State Park.

Even though International Dark Skies Week wraps up Saturday, April 25, officials encourage people living in Tucson to participate all year.

