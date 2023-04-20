Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:05 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's detectives investigate a suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake on April 2.
UPDATE: Four arrested in connection with homicide on Mount Lemmon
I-19 was closed in Green Valley because of a crash on Tuesday, April 18.
UPDATE: 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Green Valley
A fire that started in a garbage bin damaged the historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown...
Fire damages historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown Tucson
TPD responds to crash involving a motorcycle in Tucson
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros

Latest News

The alleged threatening comments sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.
GRAPHIC: Okla. county commissioner resigns over alleged lynching, killing remarks
Plan Tucson wants to hear from you
Where do you see Tucson in the next 10-years?
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers,...
Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police after beating death
What to expect at the 31st Arizona International Film Festival
What to expect at the 31st Arizona International Film Festival