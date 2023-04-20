Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's detectives investigate a suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake on April 2.
UPDATE: Four arrested in connection with homicide on Mount Lemmon
I-19 was closed in Green Valley because of a crash on Tuesday, April 18.
UPDATE: 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Green Valley
A fire that started in a garbage bin damaged the historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown...
Fire damages historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown Tucson
TPD responds to crash involving a motorcycle in Tucson
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros

Latest News

A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.
WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world