FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Highs near normal ahead of weekend warmup

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies return today with an afternoon breeze and seasonable high temperatures. Highs warm into the upper 80s Friday before returning to the lower 90s in Tucson this weekend. Winds kick up Sunday into Monday with passing clouds. Temperatures level out in the mid to upper 80s early next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

