Northwest Fire responds to house fire in Marana.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Northwest Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire near Massingale Road and Old Father Driver off of Jupiter Place on Thursday, April 20.

Crews say to avoid the area while first responders work on the incident.

Golder Ranch Fire says one resident and their dog are displaced but are receiving assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

