ONLY ON KOLD: Mother of Mount Lemmon murder victim speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four men in connection with a homicide on near Rose Canyon Lake earlier this month.

Malik Brooks, 24, was found dead off Catalina Highway Lake early on Saturday, April 2.

Malik Brooks was found dead on Mount Lemmon in the Tucson area on April 2. (Demetra Holland)

Dereck Devon Alphonso Ashe, Christopher Charles Ellis, Quinton Lucas Holt and Muhidin Omari Kassim have all been arrested and are facing charges.

The 19-year-old Ashe is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex without bond on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. On Jan. 13, 2023, he was found guilty of a weapons misconduct charge.

The 22-year-old Ellis was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas and will be extradited back to Arizona. An assault charge in Texas was filed against him on Wednesday, April 19.

The 23-year-old Holt and 21-year-old Kassim are being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on $250,000 bonds. Both are facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Dereck Devon Alphonso Ashe, 19, and Christopher Ellis, 22, are facing charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old Malik Brooks. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Quinton Lucas Holt, 23, and Muhidin Omari Kassim, 21, are facing charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old Malik Brooks. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

CBS 4 in El Paso talked with Demetra Holland, Brooks’ mother about his death.

Holland said Brooks was lured to Tuscon on a promise he was going to perform at a rap concert, something confirmed by court documents.

“They ripped my best friend right out of my arms, now I don’t have him,” Holland said.

Holland said she pleaded with her son to not go to Arizona on April 1.

“I didn’t want him to leave, I kept telling him ‘please don’t leave, don’t leave, just like it doesn’t seem right for you to leave by yourself,’ he never left by himself,” she said.

Brooks was on the phone with his mother five minutes before he was killed. During that call, his mother said Brooks told her that he felt he was going to get shot in the head.

She said the phone call ended and her son texted her one final time.

“He told me ‘mom I love you, and I’m a G’ and that’s the last thing I heard from my son,” Holland said.

Brooks was described by his mother as being a loving person who would always help others.

“He was happy, he was fun-loving. If you needed money or you were broke or your car was gas he would give you his last, he would take the shirt off of his back to make sure that you had something,” Holland explained.

She had a message for the suspects accused of killing her son.

“I just want justice for my baby, I want justice, I want these men that have done this to my son, I don’t wish God hurts them because that’s too easy, I want them to be punished under the law,” Holland said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.