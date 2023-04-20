Advertise
Oro Valley Town Council appoints Jeff Wilkins as next town manager

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Town Council appointed Jeff Wilkins for the position of town manager at its April 19 meeting. Wilkins has worked in local government for 27 years serving communities in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Wilkins will begin his tenure with the Town by July 1, 2023; his official start date will be announced at a later time.

“We look forward to welcoming Jeff Wilkins as our new town manager,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. “His wealth of knowledge and depth of experience in local government will help Oro Valley continue to thrive. My fellow councilmembers and I are confident in this decision, and we look forward to this next chapter of leadership in our community.”

“I am humbled by being selected by the Town Council,” said Wilkins. “Everyone I’ve met has been very gracious and proud of Oro Valley. I believe Oro Valley is a community of excellence, and I look forward to working with the Town Council, staff, and citizens to ensure Oro Valley continues to be a great community to live, work and play.”

The Town of Oro Valley has been working with the consulting firm Ralph Andersen & Associates to recruit qualified town manager candidates since September 2022, following the departure of former Town Manager Mary Jacobs. Chris Cornelison, the deputy town manager at the time, was appointed to serve as interim town manager. Cornelison will resume his position as deputy town manager when Wilkins begins his tenure.

TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: Why the district didn’t ramp up security sooner
Rabbit kits (Source: AZ Game and Fish)
AZ Game and Fish urges public to leave baby wildlife alone
Historic J. Knox Corbett House damaged in fire
Fact Finders: The secrets to stacking savings on gas