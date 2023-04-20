Special election ballots are out, but what is Proposition 412?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Ballots are in the mail for a special election on May 16 to decide on Proposition 412, a new 25-year franchise agreement between the city of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power.

The current 25-year agreement is set to expire in April 2026.

If passed, it would also include a 0.75% community resilience fee on top of the existing 2.25% fee for Tucson residents. This will help maintain TEP’s existing facilities and help build underground transmission facilities.

Funding would also be provided for projects that support the city of Tucson’s Climate Action and Adaption Plan. This will help fund efforts to reduce the city’s carbon footprint, expand clean energy resources and use of electric vehicles and mitigate the impact of increasing heat.

But not everyone in the community supports this proposition.

“Libertarians, Democrats, all of us should be concerned about, number one, where’s our money going? Why is this partnership being done? Why is this being rushed through?” said Dave Smith, chairman of the Pima County Republican Party. “And it’s all this, well, this is all about renewable and all that. Well, no, it’s not. It’s a lot more than that.”

Smith laid out several problems he found with the proposition including the lack of clarity on what voting “yes” will mean and the additional fees people will have to pay.

“We’ve spent trillions now on infrastructure and why all of a sudden are we going out of our way to give a singular company, a corporation, all this profit out of the pockets of the people, and not out of this huge amount of trillions given for infrastructure,” Smith said.

The new fee would bring in an additional $5 million per year for infrastructure projects. The actual fee will vary by person based on their usage.

“For a typical customer, they would pay less than $1 a month, and for a typical business, they would pay less than $3 a month,” TEP spokesperson Joseph Barrios.

Smith added that he also has a problem with how fast this election is happening.

“The very fact there’s a timetable bothers me, and I agree with the other critics that ask why is this in such a hurry? Why do we need to do this so fast? Why do we need to commit to this so completely?” Smith said.

Barrios said the new fee would help with existing infrastructure.

“We have substations and other pieces of equipment that are operating in the field now that are essentially in poor condition, and they need to be replaced,” Barrios said. “So we could either replace them as is and have a one-for-one swap out, that would still leave us in a position where we need to find a way to provide for customers future energy needs.”

A “yes” vote would allow TEP to install some power lines underground to comply with city ordinance.

“We install all of our transmission facilities above ground, it’s reliable, and it costs far less than installing underground, but there may be some city requirements that will require us to install those facilities underground, along certain portions of the route,” Barrios said.

A “no” vote means TEP will continue to work under the existing agreement until 2026.

“We would continue to build an operator system. There may be some stopgap improvements that we would make to our facilities to the tune of approximately $12 million in terms of upgrading or at least maintaining substations that are in need of some maintenance,” Barrios said. “But it still leaves us in a position where we need to figure out a way to install new facilities in the future that will continue to meet customers’ energy needs.”

This new fee will only apply to residents in the city of Tucson. During the first 10 years of the agreement, a majority of the new fee will be put toward TEP with the city gaining 10% for projects in their climate action plan.

For more information on this proposition and where you can vote visit the City Clerks Office website here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.