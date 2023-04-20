Advertise
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson firefighters came to the aid of an elderly woman last weekend.

Tucson Fire says the crew on Engine 14 A-Shift responded to a call for an 86-year-old patient, and while there, noticed a large box outside of her apartment.

The crew asked their patient what it was, and were told she ordered a new microwave, but did not know how to set it up.

That’s when the crew took over, brought the box inside and assembled the microwave for her!

