Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson firefighters came to the aid of an elderly woman last weekend.

Tucson Fire says the crew on Engine 14 A-Shift responded to a call for an 86-year-old patient, and while there, noticed a large box outside of her apartment.

The crew asked their patient what it was, and were told she ordered a new microwave, but did not know how to set it up.

That’s when the crew took over, brought the box inside and assembled the microwave for her!

