WATCH: First bear sighting of the season near Mount Lemmon

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The first bear sighting of the season has officially been recorded, according to Arizona Game and Fish.

According to Mark Hart, the black bear was spotted in the Peppersauce Canyon area of Mount Lemmon on April 12.

The bear is believed to be between two and three years old and weigh 150 pounds. Bear sightings, like this one, are typical for this time of year as they tend to come out of hibernation around the end of March.

Hart is advising people to never feed or approach bears, and always secure food, garbage, and recycling.

If you see a bear, you’re urged to report it to Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

