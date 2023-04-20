Where do you see Tucson in the next 10-years?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson City Officials want to hear from you.

The City of Tucson is in the process of updating its 2013 Plan Tucson master plan.

The goal of the 2023 Plan Tucson is to give community members a chance to share where they vision the city being in the next two decades.

This is also a way for community leaders to make the best decisions about transportation, investments, programs, policies, and aspirations of Tucsonans.

According to Jasmine Chan, the Project Manager for Plan Tucson, there are a total of three phases. Phase II will start in the fall and officials hope to have the initiative finalized and on the 2025 ballot.

“Our job is to say okay, what is the next step?” Chan said. “Where do you next need to push yourself so we are continuing to achieve the best decision for our sustainable thriving desert community.”

The survey will be open until Friday, April 28th. However, if you would like to give feedback in person, Plan Tucson will have its last in-person event Saturday, April 22nd at the Children’s Museum in downtown Tucson.

