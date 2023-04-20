Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Where do you see Tucson in the next 10-years?

By Alex Valdez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson City Officials want to hear from you.

The City of Tucson is in the process of updating its 2013 Plan Tucson master plan.

The goal of the 2023 Plan Tucson is to give community members a chance to share where they vision the city being in the next two decades.

This is also a way for community leaders to make the best decisions about transportation, investments, programs, policies, and aspirations of Tucsonans.

According to Jasmine Chan, the Project Manager for Plan Tucson, there are a total of three phases. Phase II will start in the fall and officials hope to have the initiative finalized and on the 2025 ballot.

“Our job is to say okay, what is the next step?” Chan said. “Where do you next need to push yourself so we are continuing to achieve the best decision for our sustainable thriving desert community.”

The survey will be open until Friday, April 28th. However, if you would like to give feedback in person, Plan Tucson will have its last in-person event Saturday, April 22nd at the Children’s Museum in downtown Tucson.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating late-night shooting in Tucson area
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson.
Police investigating assault at hotel in Tucson
Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Authorities investigating stabbing near Tucson school

Latest News

What to expect at the 31st Arizona International Film Festival
What to expect at the 31st Arizona International Film Festival
Historic J. Knox Corbett House damaged in fire
Historic J. Knox Corbett House damaged in fire
People are switching off their lights and looking up to the high skies for International Dark...
Why this year’s International Dark Skies Week is more important than ever
Plan Tucson wants to hear from you
Plan Tucson wants to hear from you