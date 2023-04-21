Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Booker scores 45, Suns take Game 3 in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devin Booker was getting buckets on Thursday and helped the Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers 129-124 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference first-round. Game 4 is on Saturday afternoon. Booker scored 45 points on 18-29 shooting, adding three steals and two blocks. It was Booker’s 15th 30+ point postseason game, tying for second all-time in Suns’ franchise history with Amar’e Stoudemire.

The Clippers tried to come back in the fourth, getting within three points with 1:30 left, but Torrey Craig nailed a three-pointer. Russell Westbrook then missed a layup, and Booker later made a layup. Phoenix’s other star, Kevin Durant, scored 28 points, including 11-11 from the free throw line, which helped put the game away.

Norman Powell scored 42 points for LA on 15-23 shooting, including seven 3s. Westbrook added 30 points and 11 assists. It wasn’t a bad showing for the Clippers, who were without their top two stars. Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Game 3 a few hours before tipoff because of a sprained right knee. Paul George won’t play in the series because he sprained his right knee on March 21. He continues to rehab.

The Suns needed all of Booker’s 45 points since the team’s bench only had 18 points compared to the Clippers’ 39. Bones Hyland had 20 points off the bench.

It was back and forth in the third quarter until Chris Paul got the steal on one end and then fed Durant for a monster dunk to push the lead to 79-66 with 4:53 left in the third, their biggest lead at the time. Booker had 34 points through three quarters, while Durant had 22. The Suns as a team scored 40 points in the third, their best quarter, just like in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Phoenix started the game 1-6 from the field but got out of that funk when Durant had a two-handed jam, and then Booker hit a three to give the Suns a 7-6 earlier in the first. But the shots started hitting for the Clippers, and they took a six-point lead. Both teams were tied at 27 at the quarter, with Los Angeles shooting nearly 59% from the field compared to Phoenix’s 48%.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active critical incident
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office: 1 person in custody after active shooter incident in Tombstone
Wildlife workers warn you to be bear-aware
WATCH: First bear sighting of the season near Mount Lemmon
The Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Tucson is hanging over the pastoral care to the local Diocese...
Santa Cruz Catholic Church handing over pastoral care to Diocese of Tucson
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10)...
Suns overcome slow start, beat Clippers in Game 2
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy acknowledges the crowd during his ring of honor induction...
‘Voice of the Suns’ Al McCoy to retire at the end of the season
Kevin Durant hurt his ankle during warm-ups.
Suns’ Kevin Durant will miss at least 3 weeks due to ankle injury