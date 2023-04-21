Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responding to active shooter incident in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an active shooter incident in Tombstone near 13 North 7th Street on Thursday, April 20.

The City of Tombstone Fire Department is advising people to stay clear of 6th to 9th Street on Fremont and Safford Street.

Authorities are advising residents to shelter in place and to please avoid the area until further notice.

Details are limited at the moment.

