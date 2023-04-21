Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responding to active shooter incident in Tombstone

Active critical incident
Active critical incident(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an active shooter incident in Tombstone near 13 North 7th Street on Thursday, April 20.

The City of Tombstone Fire Department is advising people to stay clear of 6th to 9th Street on Fremont and Safford Street.

Authorities are advising residents to shelter in place and to please avoid the area until further notice.

Details are limited at the moment.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff's detectives investigate a suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake on April 2.
ONLY ON KOLD: Mother of Mount Lemmon murder victim speaks out
I-19 was closed in Green Valley because of a crash on Tuesday, April 18.
UPDATE: 2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Green Valley
TPD responds to crash involving a motorcycle in Tucson
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
A new push to save Arizona’s Saguaros
A fire that started in a garbage bin damaged the historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown...
Fire damages historic J. Knox Corbett House in downtown Tucson

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
‘The damage is unbelievable:’ Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
New Arizona program promotes responsible use of cannabis
New Arizona program promotes responsible use of cannabis
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting