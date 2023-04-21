FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a few days of seasonable highs, temperatures are back on the rise heading into the weekend. Highs warm into the upper 80s Friday before returning to the lower 90s in Tucson Saturday and Sunday. Winds kick up Sunday into Monday with passing clouds. Temperatures level out in the mid to upper 80s early next week due to a system off to our north.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

