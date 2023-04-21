Advertise
Huge police presence at home on Tucson’s east side

There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive in Tucson on Friday, April 21.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a large police presence at a home on Tucson’s east side on Friday, April 21.

13 News has reached out to the Tucson Police Department, but we have not heard back as of 12:30 p.m.

The home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive is in the area of South Houghton and East Escalante roads.

A 13 News photographer on the scene talked with neighbors and they said it was a shooting involving a man and his mother.

