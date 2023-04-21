Lawmakers planning to override Gov. Hobbs veto of selling hot home-cooked food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A food fight at the state Legislature has Gov. Katie Hobbs facing the first override of a governor’s veto in more than 40 years. Republicans are planning to move forward with the override that would make it legal to sell hot home-cooked food, like tacos and tamales.

Rep. Travis Grantham, a Republican from Gilbert, sponsored the proposal that received strong support from both sides of the aisle. However, the Democratic governor rejected the legislation this week, writing that she was worried about foodborne illnesses.

State law forbids the sale of home-cooked foods considered potentially hazardous, like meat, fish and dairy products. However, the law does allow for the sale of certain home-baked foods like pies, cookies and brownies.

Some Democrats have said they’re willing to join Republicans and back the override, which needs a two-thirds majority vote to succeed. Other members of the governor’s party said they’re trying to help Hobbs save face. They plan to pass a similar proposal and send it to the governor for approval.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.