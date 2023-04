TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Animal Care Center says it is critical to find homes for dogs in their shelter.

PACC says 284 dogs came into the shelter this week, but only 219 were able to be placed into homes.

The extra 65 dogs puts the number of dogs waiting in the shelter for a home at 497.

