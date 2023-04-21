Police investigating homicide at home on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a homicide at a home on Tucson’s east side on Friday, April 21.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers were called to a home in the 10100 block of East King Manor Drive around 10:15 a.m. The area is near South Houghton and East Escalante roads.

A 13 News photographer on the scene talked with neighbors and they said it was a shooting involving a man and his mother.

