Police investigating homicide at home on Tucson’s east side

There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive in Tucson on Friday, April 21.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a homicide at a home on Tucson’s east side on Friday, April 21.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers were called to a home in the 10100 block of East King Manor Drive around 10:15 a.m. The area is near South Houghton and East Escalante roads.

A 13 News photographer on the scene talked with neighbors and they said it was a shooting involving a man and his mother.

