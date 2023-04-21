Regents approve tuition increases at state universities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Board of Regents approved tuition increases for the state’s three public universities on Friday, April 21.

At the University of Arizona, new in-state students will see a 3% increase in tuition. Non-resident undergraduate students will see a 4% increase. Most current UA students will see no increase because of the Guaranteed Tuition Package that fixes tuition rates for eight consecutive semesters.

The tuition and fees were approved for the 2023-24 academic year. The board also approved tuition growth rates for the next five years that reflect a multi-year tuition setting structure aimed at increasing cost predictability for resident students.

Under the new structure, the board will revisit tuition every four years after setting the maximum tuition growth rates for a six-year period. The plan also provides a way for the board to suspend any announced tuition increases if the state increases General Fund appropriations by a similar amount for the universities.

The board and university presidents did not increase resident tuition for two consecutive years to keep higher education accessible for students during economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year reflect modest growth as do maximum growth rates for the next five years. Our hope is for increased multi-year funding from the state so we can hold the line on tuition increases for students and families,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson.

The approved 2023-24 tuition and fees are available at https://www.azregents.edu/news-releases/arizona-board-regents-approves-2023-24-tuition-and-fees-growth-rates-next-five-years

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.