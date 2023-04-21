Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Researchers use taxidermy bird drones to monitor wildlife

The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through...
The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.(Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian/SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, N.M. (Gray News/TMX) - Researchers at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology are developing wildlife surveillance drones using taxidermy birds.

The “bio-drones” are safer and less obtrusive to wildlife than traditional drones, according to Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at New Mexico Tech who is leading the research.

The drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.

Videos shared by Hassanalian show the drones in action, with the feathers helping the mechanically flapped wings appear and behave more naturally.

One clip shows a bird drone flying over a field and, at a distance, it appears almost real.

The team at New Mexico Tech is developing the drone with wildlife monitoring in mind, “not spying,” Hassanalian said.

“Drones are being used for wildlife monitoring, however, they create lots of noise which could scare the animals,” Hassanalian wrote online.

He added that no birds were harmed in the making of the drones and that the birds were sourced from local taxidermy artists and the wider market.

“Our main goal for this is to develop a nature-friendly drone concept for wildlife monitoring,” Hassanalian said. “Traditional drones are often disruptive to ecosystems due to issues such as sound and unfamiliarity, so developing quieter, natural-looking alternatives could help wildlife monitoring and research.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Wildlife workers warn you to be bear-aware
WATCH: First bear sighting of the season near Mount Lemmon
Curtiss Wayne Weberg, 70, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Man taken into custody following active shooter situation in Tombstone
The Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Tucson is hanging over the pastoral care to the local Diocese...
Santa Cruz Catholic Church handing over pastoral care to Diocese of Tucson
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

Latest News

Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
Curtiss Wayne Weberg, 70, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Man taken into custody following active shooter situation in Tombstone
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies