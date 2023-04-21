Structures damaged in wildfire near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire near Naco.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in as a fire burning outside of a residence in the 1300 block of Border Road south.

CCSO says several structures are involved and brush is burning around the area.

APS is on scene and turned off power.

People are told to avoid the area until further notice.

