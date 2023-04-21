Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man known for giving free haircuts to the homeless died last week after struggling with depression and addiction.

Juan Carlos Montes de Oca worked with former Governor Doug Ducey to get the “Blow-Out Bill” signed into law so more people could give back without needing a cosmetology license.

Juan Carlos father, Richard Montes de Oca, said his legacy will forever live on.

“It has been a very difficult moment to deal with, such a surprise,” said Richard. “He loved to beautify the world, he was one of a kind.”

Juan Carlos gave back through cosmetology. 13 News spoke with him in 2017 about what motivated him to give back.

“Out of the kindness of my heart, out of the memory of my mom because she loved her hair,” said Juan Carlos.

Richard touched on the special relationship Juan Carlos had with his late mother.

“The time that he did spend with her, he beautified her. He combed her hair, he cut her hair, he did so much. He loved his mom dearly,” said Richard.

Juan Carlos used that skill to give back to the homeless community. He too had been homeless before and wanted those individuals to feel confident and cared for.

“He just felt like he had to. He loved doing it. He said the world would be a better place if there were people that wouldn’t judge anyone no matter what walks of life they were,” said Richard.

During that process, Juan Carlos was investigated by the state for cutting hair without a cosmetology license. That’s when he teamed up with former Gov. Ducey to fight.

It was a battle he won when the “Blow-Out Bill” was signed into law. That bill allows stylists in Arizona to provide blow-drying, curling, and shampoo services *without having to go to cosmetology school.

13 News spoke with Juan Carlos after the bill was signed into law in 2019 and had a message for the community.

“No matter how you feel, no matter if your world is falling apart around you or where you’re at. You always need to believe in yourself and keep fighting for what you believe in and help people.”

Juan Carlos was enrolled at Grand Canyon University and had planned to attend this fall. Now his father is helping others who are struggling by sharing his story.

“He would want everyone to be a better person and to help each other and love each other. That was his main priority, he said ‘Dad everyone needs to love each other, everyone needs to love each other.’ This is such a beautiful world we live in, and if anyone is struggling with depression or addiction please get help. There is help out there,” said Richard.

If you are interested in donating to the family for funeral costs. Click here for a link to their GoFundMe.

