Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot

A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side around 1:30 p.m.

A family member identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Witness Dawn Harper told WPTA that Harter was riding on an electric scooter and loading groceries into his vehicle when he was struck by an SUV.

Harper said the man and the scooter were stuck underneath the SUV and then dragged. She said she saw the SUV hit a total of six cars, a cart corral, Harter and his scooter.

Police said Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betty George, Harter’s niece, arrived at the scene to collect his belongings. She told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

Police said they believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash. However, the final cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife workers warn you to be bear-aware
WATCH: First bear sighting of the season near Mount Lemmon
Curtiss Wayne Weberg, 70, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Man taken into custody following active shooter situation in Tombstone
The Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Tucson is hanging over the pastoral care to the local Diocese...
Santa Cruz Catholic Church handing over pastoral care to Diocese of Tucson
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

Latest News

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
Curtiss Wayne Weberg, 70, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Man taken into custody following active shooter situation in Tombstone
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Attorneys general in 18 states called for a recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, saying...
States want national recall of Hyundai, Kia models over thefts