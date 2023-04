TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Northwest Fire are on the scene of an apartment fire.

This is happening in the 4200 block of N. Romero Road.

PCSD says north and south bound lanes of N. Romero road are closed while residents are being evacuated.

People are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

