FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies for Earth Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies for Earth Day
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies across Southern Arizona today with temperatures above normal, nearly hitting 90 in many locations. An area of high pressure off the California Coast is building this weekend. This will push our temperatures above 90 degrees before the end of the weekend, but cool storms diving into the central part of the country will keep us from getting too hot. Expect breezy conditions this afternoon along with high pollen levels for trees and grasses. We’ll see temperatures staying slightly above normal through much of the week with increasing clouds tomorrow through Wednesday. Those breezes will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s much of the week with some days reaching into the lower 90s. No rain is forecast as we get into our dry season.

Have a great Earth Day!

Today: Sunny. High of 88. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy - Clearing toward the afternoon. High of 92. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming Northwest at 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 88. Northwest 5-15 MPH - Increasing to 20 MPH by afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High 87. Gusts to 25 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 84.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

